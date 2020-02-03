FSU men's basketball falls to No. 8 in new AP poll

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After going 1-1 in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Florida State University men's basketball team fell three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll.

Last Tuesday, the Seminoles lost to the University of Virginia in a 61-56 slugfest. Following the matchup against the Cavaliers, FSU rallied to defeat Virginia Tech 74-63 on Saturday.

Currently, No. 5 Louisville is the top dog in the ACC, with a 10-1 conference record. FSU and No. 7 Duke are tied for second place in the conference, since they share an 8-2 record in league play.

FSU plays the University of North Carolina at 7 p.m. Monday in the Tucker Center. The Tar Heels' star freshman, point guard Cole Anthony, returned from a knee injury Saturday night against Boston College.

Although Anthony scored 26 points and dished three dimes in his first game in two months, he put up an air ball on a contested 3-pointer as time expired against the Eagles. UNC lost 71-70.

This will be FSU's first game against the Tar Heels this season. Following that, they'll play another home game against the University of Miami at noon Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.