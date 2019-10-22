FSU men's basketball handles business in first exhibition

By: Shem Rivera | Noles247

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State Men’s Basketball cruised past Barry University, 95-66, in their first of two exhibition games to prepare for the 2019-20 season. After an impressive 2018-2019 season finishing 29–8 (13–5 ACC), the ‘Noles are preparing to make a run in 2019-2020 season.

After playing through an agonizing foot injury in the second half of last season, senior Trent Forrest looked completely healthy as he led the Seminoles, tallying 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes of play.

FSU was 36-for-70 (51.4%) from the field, 10-for-31 (32.3%) from deep and 13-for-20 (65.0%) from the free throw line. They secured 51 rebounds, 12 assists, nine steals and five blocks.

Barry University shot 19-for-60 (31.7%) from the field, 11-for-27 (40.7%) from deep and 17-for-24 (70.8%) from the free throw line. They recorded 30 rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks on the evening.

Both teams committed 22 turnovers.

Fresh Face Stands Out

Freshman forward Patrick Williams is projected as a future first round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s preseason draft poll. In his first game for the ‘Noles, he scored an impressive 12 points and secured 9 rebounds. He also added a block.

Williams was able to put on a mini dunk show for the fans that attended the game. He caught several alley-oops from Trent Forrest and created a few of his own.

He ended the game by being stretched out by a trainer on the sideline, but it was simply due to a cramping issue per head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Leading Scorers

Beyond Forrest’s and Williams’ contributions, redshirt sophomore guard Anthony Polite added 18 points. Junior guard Nate Jack chimed in with 10 points and seven rebounds of his own in his debut. Grad transfer center Dominik Olejniczak scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Olejniczak was 5-for-5 from the field.

Some other numbers

FSU had a 44-10 advantage in the paint. The Seminoles scored 24 points off turnovers, while Barry had 14. FSU had a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points.

FSU played 12 players on the evening. Nine players scored. FSU’s bench produced a total of 26 points.

Inactive Players

Junior guard M.J. Walker, sophomore guard Devin Vassell, junior transfer Rayquan Evans, freshman forward Balsa Koprivica, and redshirt freshman guard Ty Hands did not dress to play in tonight’s game.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the game that Walker and Evans (torn hamstring) are expected to miss some more time. Vassell was sat for precautionary reasons and could have played this evening.

Next Up

Florida State will play their second exhibition game on Friday, November 1 against Columbus State at 6 p.m. in the Donald L. Tucker Center.