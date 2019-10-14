FSU men’s basketball lands five-star forward Scottie Barnes

By: Chris Nee | 247Sports

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Montverde Academy five-star forward Scottie Barnes committed to Florida State on Monday morning.

He is the second-highest ranked commitment for FSU under Hamilton, ranking just behind Jonathan Isaac, who was No. 8 overall in his class. Barnes ranks No. 9 overall in the 2020 class per the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings.

He made his decision public with a tweet that stated, “I am proud to be announcing that next year I will be playing for Coach Hamilton and his staff at Florida State University. To all the coaches, mentors, teachers, and family members that have molded and helped me to get to this point in my journey thank you!”

I am proud to be announcing that next year I will be playing for Coach Hamilton and his staff at Florida State University. To all the coaches, mentors, teachers, and family members that have molded and helped me to get to this point in my journey thank you! pic.twitter.com/rMQDwXLNZf — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) October 14, 2019

Barnes chose the Seminoles over Oregon, Miami, Kentucky as well as several other offers and suitors.

There was some speculation that Barnes would visit Kentucky this upcoming weekend, but that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer. He had previously taken an official visit to FSU and Oregon, as well as Ohio State. The Seminoles hosted him at the end of September for an official visit.

FSU and Barnes have been involved with one another for quite some time. He visited FSU last season for a football game weekend as well. Barnes was previously at University School and Cardinal Newman in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and West Palm Beach, Fla. areas before making his way to Montverde for his senior season.

He is a versatile scorer and a high-level defender. This past summer he led NightRydas Elite (Florida) in the Nike EYBL, averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and seven assists a game. In July, he helped USA Basketball win the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup.

The 247Sports.com Composite Rankings consider the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward to be the No. 9 player in the nation and No. 3 small forward in the 2020 class.

247Sports.com’s Director of Recruiting Evan Daniels shared his thoughts on Barnes when he committed on Monday.

“Scottie Barnes is one of the best defenders in the country. He’s tough, physical and can guard multiple positions. Barnes is also a terrific rebounder, passer and has an impressive feel for the game. This is a tremendous pick up for Leonard Hamilton,” Daniels said.

247Sports.com’s Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer describes Barnes as a first round, lottery pick talent.

“Top-level athlete with tremendous length for a combo forward. Elite-level motor and competes at a top-of-the-charts level. Can defend any position on the court. Rebounds outside of his area. High-level passing ability. Extremely dangerous starting the break after a defensive rebound. Also, a lethal finisher. Scores very well off the dribble inside 15 feet. Has a lot of room to improve as a shooter. Projects as a one-and-done and possible top-five pick,” Meyer wrote as his evaluation of Barnes.

The Seminoles are now waiting on word from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star center Hunter Dickinson. FSU recently made Dickinson’s final four, along with Duke, Michigan and Notre Dame. He has recently taken visits to see the Irish, Seminoles and Wolverines, with plans to see the Blue Devils this upcoming weekend. A decision is expected to come at some point before or during the early signing period in mid-November. He is ranked as the No. 34 prospect in the nation and No. 6 center by the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings.

FSU now has two basketball commitments for their 2020 class, with Barnes joining junior college wing Sardaar Calhoun of West Plains (Mo.) Missouri State-West Plains junior college. Calhoun is not yet ranked. Venice (Fla.) three-star two-guard Malachi Wideman is committed to FSU for football and could also potentially contribute to hoops. Wideman is ranked as a three-star shooting guard and No. 38 prospect at his position by the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings.