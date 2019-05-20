FSU mourns passing of President Emeritus Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State President John Thrasher has released a statement in the wake of the death of FSU President Emeritus Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte.
Florida State University confirmed D'Almberte died on Monday afternoon.
D'Almberte was 85-years-old.
D'Alemberte served as dean of FSU's College of Law from 1984-1989 and was named president of FSU in 1993, serving until January 2003.
He also served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 1966-1972.
The Tallahassee native garnered an Emmy in 1985 for his work in open government from the American Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.