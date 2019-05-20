FSU mourns passing of President Emeritus Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte

Courtesy: Florida State College of Law
By 
Posted: 
Updated: Mon 11:00 PM, May 20, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State President John Thrasher has released a statement in the wake of the death of FSU President Emeritus Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte.

“I’ve known Sandy for more than 40 years. He’s been a friend, a mentor and an inspiration to me. He was a person of great integrity with an abiding sense of social justice who made a difference in people’s lives here and around the world through his defense of the First Amendment and advocacy of human rights. He loved Florida State University and left a lasting legacy through his dedication to academic excellence and research, diversity, campus beautification and historic preservation, and support for the arts and culture. I will miss him dearly.”

Florida State University confirmed D'Almberte died on Monday afternoon.

D'Almberte was 85-years-old.

D'Alemberte served as dean of FSU's College of Law from 1984-1989 and was named president of FSU in 1993, serving until January 2003.

He also served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 1966-1972.

The Tallahassee native garnered an Emmy in 1985 for his work in open government from the American Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

 
