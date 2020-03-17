FSU moving classes online for rest of spring semester

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Following Governor Ron DeSantis' recommendation Tuesday morning, Florida State University says it is moving its classes online for the rest of the 2020 spring semester.

The university says more information and guidance on the move will be shared later this week.

Gov. DeSantis announced Tuesday that four University of Florida students have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. He went on to say he will recommend all Florida universities to transition to remote teaching for the rest of the spring semester.

DeSantis also announced that all bars and nightclubs in the state will suspend operations for 30 days, starting 5 p.m. Tuesday.

