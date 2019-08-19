FSU names first ever woman Chief of Police

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University has named their first ever female Chief of Police on Monday, naming Terri Brown as the replacement for Chief David Perry, who has accepted a job at the University of North Carolina.

Brown was honored with the Florida Police Chiefs Association’s President’s Award earlier this year and was the association’s first Outstanding Command Officer of the Year in 2016. She has twice been named FSUPD Officer of the Year.

“FSUPD will continue to provide Florida State University with a safe environment conducive to the goals of education and research,” Brown said. “As chief of police, I will make sure we have a seamless transition as FSUPD continues to support the mission of the Florida State University by promoting a safe and secure higher education environment while providing proactive police and customer-related services aimed at reducing crime. I’m very proud to be a part of this incredible institution.”

“We are appreciative of Chief Brown’s service to Florida State University,” FSU President John Thrasher said. “She is a highly trained and well-respected veteran officer and will continue to build upon the many initiatives currently underway.”