FSU no-hit in 1-0 loss to Stetson

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

May 8, 2019

DELAND, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State was no-hit, losing 1-0 to Stetson at Melching Field in DeLand, Fla. on Wednesday evening. It marks the seventh time this season that FSU hasn't scored a run. It was the sixth no-hitter in Stetson history.

The Seminoles were last no-hit on March 26, 1993 by N.C. State.

The Seminoles (31-18, 16-11 ACC) took two-of-three on the season from the Hatters (21-26, 9-8 ASUN) on the season. FSU went 1-2 in their three mid-week games this week.

Quick Pitch



FSU had just one base runner in the first six innings. Third baseman Drew Mendoza walked in the first inning, but was caught stealing second.

The Seminoles would see their first 20 batters retired in order due to Mendoza being cleaned off the base paths in the opening inning. The next base runner for FSU came in the seventh inning with two outs when Mendoza walked for a second time. Designated hitter Robby Martin would strike out in the next at bat to end the seventh inning.

FSU would get their first leadoff base runner in the eighth inning when catcher Matheu Nelson was hit by pitch. Center fielder J.C. Flowers would then walk to give FSU two on with no outs. The Hatters would turn to closer Vlad Nunez with two on and no outs. Tim Becker, who came in to play right fielder, would lay down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up. A shallow pop fly by second baseman Nander De Sedas and a swinging strikeout from pinch hitter Jonathan Foster, who batted in place of left fielder Elijah Cabell, would leave both base runners stranded for the Seminoles.

Mendoza walked for a third time in the ninth inning with two down. He was stranded as Martin struck out, which allowed Stetson to secure the no-hitter.

Stetson scored their lone run in the third inning when shortstop Jorge Arenas singled up the middle to score catcher Nick Cardieri from third.

Stetson's three pitchers - starter Robbie Peto, middle reliever Daniel Paret and closer Vlad Nunez - combined to allow no hits, strike out 13, walk four and hit one batter in their no-hitter effort.

FSU used three pitchers as well. Jack Anderson got the start and went 2.1 innings, allowing four hits, an earned run, while walking two and striking out four. Tyler Ahearn replaced Anderson and pitched very well. He went 4.2 innings, allowing a hit and walking one, while striking out two. Chase Haney pitched the eighth, striking out one.

Anderson was credited the loss, falling to 0-1 on the season. On Deck

FSU will return home this coming weekend for their final non-conference games and home games of the season against Richmond. They open the series at 6 p.m. on Friday before playing at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. All three games will be shown on ACC Network Extra.

The regular season will conclude for the Seminoles the following weekend when they travel to face Louisville.

FSU has already qualified for the 2019 ACC Baseball Championship Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. The ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 21.