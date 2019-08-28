FSU offensive line ready to prove mistakes from 2018 are fixed

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For now, the season opener for Florida State against Boise State state is still on for Saturday evening.

While questions are swirling about Hurricane Dorian and how it might affect the game, one of the biggest questions for the Seminoles on the field is; what will the FSU offensive line look like?

In 2018, the unit was almost an abomination; they couldn't hold a block, helped contribute to being the most penalized team in the country and was majorly dysfunctional.

And going into game one, they'll still be inexperienced but hope to have many of their issues from last season fixed.

They've got a new position coach in Randy Clements and young but promising talent, along with a senior transfer from Northern Illinois, Ryan Roberts.

Roberts said ahead of Week 1 that if the offensive line can play within themselves, the rest will fall into place.

"They're a great talented defensive group ready to roll, ready to go. I'm not going to go into personnel or anything like that, it's just, gotta do your job, focus on that and at the end of the day, we'll see where it lands," he said.