FSU officially announces Chris Marve as linebacker coach

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

December 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — The Florida State Seminoles have officially announced another assistant coaching hire. On Tuesday, the school recognized Chris Marve as the 'Noles new linebacker coach and run game coordinator.

Noles247 first reported Marve's hiring on Dec. 19. Today, it's official. Marve comes from Mississippi State, where he spent the past year. Prior that that, Marve was at Vanderbilt for five seasons.

He is the sixth full-time assistant officially hired by Norvell at Florida State.

Here's what Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's newest coaching hire:

“I’m extremely excited about the addition of Chris Marve to the Florida State football family,” Norvell said. “Chris is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in all of college football. He has a brilliant defensive mind and a tremendous work ethic. He develops incredible relationships with each of his student-athletes, which will be phenomenal for our current team and also allows him to be a dynamic recruiter. He’s had success as a player, being an All-SEC performer and leading tackler at Vanderbilt University. Chris is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession, and we’re excited to have him here in Tallahassee.”

Marve is a Memphis native who’s spent the entirety of his playing and coaching career in the Southeast.

“I am both honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of the Florida State football program,” Marve said. “The tradition of excellence and culture of championships is remarkable. I am excited to teach, mentor and develop our student-athletes through Coach Norvell’s vision and leadership.”

Copyright 2019 247Sports. All rights reserved.