FSU officially names Mike Norvell as head coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Florida State University has officially announced former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell as the 11th full-time head football coach, according to a press release from the university.

Norvell says "I’m humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head coach at Florida State University, one of the iconic brands in college football." Norvell goes on to say, "I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, putting together a great signing class, a tremendous coaching staff and joining arms with our current and former players to help elevate our football program each and every day.”

Norvell will be officially announced to the public today during a noon press conference on Sunday.

WCTV will be carrying the entire press conference live on-air and online as it is happening.