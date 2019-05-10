FSU opens doors to primary health clinic for Southwest Tallahassee

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Friday afternoon, Florida State's College of Medicine opened their doors to their new state of the art facility. The community's dream for a primary health clinic is now a reality with the unveiling of the FSU Primary Health Clinic.

The clinic serves a special task, giving undeserved areas of the community access to the healthcare they need.

When searching for a primary physician, what are some of the things we look for? Certified doctors and nurses, clean and up-to-date facilities, and the newest technologies and medicine are some of the many.

The clinic's goal is to provide just that for those living in southwest Tallahassee.

After Johnny Seals started laying the foundation of this building in October, the resident and construction worker, now says he is happy with the outcome.

"It's exciting because I built it from the ground and it's a strenuous process but it was worth it," he said. "You look at the finished result and it's beautiful."

The clinic was completed in late April, ahead of scheduling and under budget. With numerous exam rooms, two procedure rooms, a "lab" used for students to learn and watch specific visits and a community area, the clinic has all of the latest bells and whistles.

But besides the fancy chairs and educational components, for the people who live in the area, this opening means finally having access to quality healthcare.

Seals shares, "You don't have to run across town you can go across the street and you will have certified physicians that will look after you."

Principal of Sabal Palms Elementary, Anica Robinson, said, "It just gives the families an opportunity to have the best of he best."

Robinson's students have been meeting with physicians and doctors form the facility throughout the school year. But now families and children can get the help they need, close to home.

Robinson is excited that this building will now be made available.

"They work hard, they deserve it," she said. "And it gives them a chance to come in and get some of their medical needs met, some of their mental health issues met. Just giving them a support system so that they can put their best foot forward."

With appointments being made over the past three months, FSU is looking forward to seeing their patients.

"We just hope it provides a nice anchor in this community to provide the care that they need," said Dean John Fogarty of FSU College of Medicine.

The facility will be hosting an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2911 Roberts Avenue.

In addition to tours, attendees will have an opportunity to meet the clinicians, get free health screenings and schedule an appointment.

The facility will see it's first patients on Monday.