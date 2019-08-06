FSU opens season in CBS Sports' Top 40

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- CBSSports.com has ranked Florida State #38 in their CBS Sports 130 rankings of every Division I football team ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

FSU is ranked behind only Clemson (#1) and Miami (#23) from the ACC and is ranked behind their week one opponent, Boise State (#29).

CBS' Top 5 include the defending champion Tigers, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State.

LSU, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Notre Dame round out the Top 10.

Every other FBS Florida school was ranked inside of the Top 70: UCF (#17), FIU (#59), South Florida (#60) and FAU (#70).

