FSU picked to finish 5th in ACC; Forrest on All-ACC squads

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

October 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State Men’s Basketball has been predicted to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the 2019-20 season, as chosen by media members at 2019 Operation Basketball.

FSU senior guard Trent Forrest was also placed on the Preseason All-ACC second team.

Duke was picked as the league favorite for the fourth consecutive season and sixth time in seven seasons. Also ahead of the Seminoles was, in order, North Carolina, Louisville and Virginia.

Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora was picked as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, while North Carolina guard Cole Anthony was selected as the Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.

Nwora and Anthony each earned spots on the Preseason All-ACC First Team and were joined by Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones, Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney and Virginia senior forward Mamadi Diakite.

The Preseason All-ACC Second Team was comprised of NC State senior guard Markell Johnson, Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr., Miami junior guard Chris Lykes, North Carolina junior forward Garrison Brooks and Forrest.

FSU tips off the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, Nov. 6th at Pitt (8 p.m.).

For a full rundown of the conference's predicted order of finish, as well as the preseason All-ACC Team, click here.