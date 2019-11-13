FSU players endorse Odell Haggins as a head coach candidate

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State players are making their case for Odell Haggins to be the Seminoles’ next head coach.

Various players, several hours after Noles247 reported that the longtime assistant and current interim coach was interested in moving into FSU’s head-coaching job at a full-time capacity, took to Twitter to publicly show their support for Haggins.

DL Cory Durden, DL Cedric Wood, DL Marvin Wilson, LB Jaleel McRae, DL Robert Cooper, CB Asante Samuel Jr., DE Janarius Robinson, and LB Kalen DeLoach were among the current players who vocalized their support:

We want coach Odell 💭‼️ — 16. (@king_durden35) November 13, 2019

The best man for the job already in Tallahassee @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/dSzGaYmUgw — cedric wood (@trouble__49) November 13, 2019

THE MAN WITH THE PLAN.... 🍢 LET’S MAKE THAT HAPPEN..... 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RI1nZ7UbX5 — 14ReasonsWhy 🌪 (@JaleelMcrae) November 13, 2019

I can answer it for you. Do It. The 🐐. pic.twitter.com/a3vsvQRwUT — Coop (@trenchmonster1) November 13, 2019

Former FSU players Danny Kannel and Travis Johnson also stumped for Haggins (current linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey retweeted Kannel’s comments).

FSU absolutely needs to give serious consideration to keeping Odell Haggins on as head coach. I hope he gets the opportunity to make his case. #Noles — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 11, 2019

Even after FSU’s 38-31 win over Boston College, players were quick to praise Haggins for his work as the interim coach (these were not endorsements, just responses to questions about Haggins following the game):

“Coach Odell, he wants to do everything the right way. He wants us to win more than anything,” running back Cam Akers said. “He wants us to be successful, each player, individually. He pushes us in practice. He pushes us in the film room and the weight room. Just to be the best you can be. Never take a day off. Never settle. Just be the best you can be.”

Added QB James Blackman: "Don't get mad at me about this, but I only got one thing to say about Odell: He's the GOAT. The GOAT. That's it."

At the least, Haggins clearly has inspired the team in his brief time as FSU's interim coach.