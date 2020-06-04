FSU players react on Twitter following meeting with Norvell

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University football players are showing support for head coach Mike Norvell on Twitter after a Thursday morning meeting the team held to address his comments made to The Athletic.

Linebacker Kevon Glenn said on Twitter a little before noon that the team was unified.

"We love our coach and we are together as a team," Glenn tweeted. "FSU football team and coaching staff is fine and working. See y'all in fall."

Linebacker Amari Gainer tweeted a short video from the locker room, saying "all we know is work."

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who first called out Norvell on Twitter, tweeted again after the meeting; however, he did not speak on the meeting directly.

Cornerback Demorie Tate reiterated a Noles247 report saying the Noles players feel together following a meeting with the coaching staff.

