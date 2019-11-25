Assault with a deadly weapon in Tucker Center parking lot under investigation, FSU police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida State University Police Department says it is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the main parking lot of the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Police say the assault happened Monday around 1:35 p.m. An unknown man approached the victim, who is a current FSU student, as they got out of their car in the main parking lot of the Civic Center.

The suspect asked the victim to hold a grocery bag he was carrying, and when the victim said no, the suspect pulled a gun from behind the bag and pointed it at them, police say.

The victim ran away immediately and called 911. Police say the suspect ran south toward the intersection of South Macomb and St. Augustine streets.

The victim was not hurt during this incident.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man, who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing a white ball cap and baggy clothing, was clean shaven, had tattoos around his left eye and may have had an eyebrow piercing.

The victim told police the grocery bag was beige and from either Publix or Walmart.

The gun the suspect used was described as small, silver with a black trim. The victim told police it was a "pocket gun."

