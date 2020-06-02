FSU professor describes psychology behind violent protesting

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While protests in our area have been mostly peaceful, marches in many cities in the United States have turned violent, with people throwing rocks at businesses and law enforcement using things like tear gas to stop the destruction.

Florida State psychology professor Paul Conway says it's a few fringe agitators out of the many peaceful protesters who turn a 'lawful' event into an 'illegal' confrontation.

"Windows are getting broken, someone's looting. It creates a feeling like, this is now normal, normal people do this, everyone is doing this and that makes it feel somewhat morally acceptable. So once you get a very small segment of people. Starting that process can kind of snowball by itself," Conway explained.

