FSU professor discusses the impacts of the NCAA March Madness cancellation

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- The NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring basketball games, including the National Tournament.

While "Nole nation" is upset, a Florida State Sport Management professor Jason Pappas says this move will cost the NCAA more than $770 million dollars.

Dr. Pappas says the big venues, where thousands of people are packed in together, would have led to a dangerous environment for everyone involved.

"It's probably one of the biggest most anticipated sporting events of the year," said Dr. Pappas.

Dr. Pappas says he's been apart of almost every major sporting event in the country, and while the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament is unprecedented, it was necessary.

"When everybody travels, when everybody gets to that location, the premise and the ability and the willingness to have that disease spread right then and there. It's huge, you have to cancel," Dr. Pappas goes on to say.

Pappas says the nationwide precautions are justified and points out that you never know who could be infected, including the athletes.

"You just saw with Rudy Gobert, in Oklahoma City, where they had to clear out because now they have to quarantine the people that attended," said Pappas.

Like Pappas, FSU grad student Christensen Regnier has attended some big sporting events. He's volunteered at three women's Final Fours and had hoped to go to this year's in New Orleans. Regnier says that he feels for those not able to experience the tournament this year.

"To me, that's unfortunate that a lot of those people won't get the opportunity this year," said Regnier. "But you understand when it's a situation like this that you do the best for all parties."

Although he understands the reasoning, Regnier says he'll miss the lifelong memories that come with it.

"One of the members in our group got a chance to meet Kobe Bryant," Regnier goes on to say. "So those experiences, are you know, don't leave. Even if it was two to three years ago."

Dr. Pappas says the good news for sports fans like Regnier is that when everything calms down he's sure that sports will be there to bring everybody back together.

While Dr. Pappas says canceling the men's tournament this year could cost the NCAA hundreds of millions of dollars, its TV deal is worth more than $8.8 billion dollars through 2032.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.