FSU professor researches how to perfect the female firefighter suit

March 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Fighting fires is no easy task. The work is often intense and physical. But that's not stopping about 10,000 women from joining their male counterparts on the front lines. Except, there is one big difference: their gear.

With every zip, pull of a boot, and tug of a coat, the volunteer firefighters of Chaires and Capitola prepare themselves for the toughest of fires.

Jennifer Plaster has been with the department for three years.

She says their department just recently got new gear that is customizable for their body, but her old gear was made for one kind of body.

"The more comfortable we are in our gear, because we live in it pretty much, the better off we are with it," Plaster says.

But more often than not the gear they count on, which is known as a turn-out suit, does not always have their back. Plaster shimmied into her gear and showed off the waistband.

"They are too big you see,” as she showed it off to the camera. “They are way too big for me.”

Kim Ward serves alongside Plaster. Her issue is not as much with the pant, but with the waist.

"So there is a big thing where you want it to fit your waist, but you want to get down and crawl,” Ward says. “So either they are dragging when you’re walking, or they are too tight when you are trying to crawl."

That's where Florida State University Assistant Professor Meredith McQuerry comes in. She has devoted her life's work to helping firefighters perform better, by improving what they wear.

"Having the proper gear that fits and you can move adequately can be the difference between life and death,” McQuerry says.

The three layers of the turn-out suit, also known as bunker gear, are worn each and every day. Ward emphasized its importance.

"Heat is already a barrier, the chaos of the scene is already a barrier and if you know that your foot is not going to come out of your shoe, while you are going up the ladder, it makes a stressful situation less stressful if you have the proper fitting equipment," Ward says.

McQuerry's research put suits through rigorous tests, which measures the fit and restriction of mobility for women.

"They were not able to even lift their leg up to get onto the apparatus or the truck,” McQuerry said. “Very simple things that you need to be able to do especially in a high pressure high stress job that is very physically intensive."

McQuerry recruited 16 career Tallahassee firefighters for the research,10 men and six women, and each had at least one year of experience.

She used sensors and a data logger to measure their mobility.

"For example, we would have some double sided medical tape, we would place this on the body as so,” she said. “With the wiring in the middle, and you can actual flex your elbow in, and you will see that wiring moves with you."

The five movements, ranging from abduction to flexion, are then translated to a spreadsheet. It shows the key areas where women and men differ in range of mobility and comfort.

“Based on the sample size we had in our study, female firefighters certainly need improvements, especially in the shoulders, bust, chest region, as well as the waist to hip region,” Meredith observed.

Those that were not in the study, like Plaster and Ward say they agree.

"When you would go to do this,” Plaster tries to cross her arms across her chest. “It would be kind of tight across your back. Coat size for my chest is too big for my waist so there is a bunch of extra fabric right there."

McQuerry and a colleague are now working to collect a wider range of data with funding from a FEMA grant of $400,000 over two years.

"It is already a male-dominated industry,” McQuerry said. “So to be further at a disadvantage based on the improper fit or your personal protective clothing, it is certainly something that is avoidable, we can fix that and we can address that and we certainly need to."

McQuerry says while her studies show it is not just women who feel restricted, it is the ladies who are under-represented.

"Females are not just smaller, shorter versions of men," she says.

As the females gear up and prepare to save lives, these women hope to one day have the attire that will not hinder them from safely fighting a fire.

McQuerry says turnout suits on the market today cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000. The goal with continued research is to present a new sizing system to manufacturers to help make the proper suit

