FSU punter returns to home half a world away following university shutdown amid coronaviurs pandemic

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When Florida State closed their campus and instructed students to go home on March 11, that meant a short drive or flight home for many students.

But for one Seminole football player, home is halfway around the world.

Alex Mastromanno is the latest in a long line of Aussie Rules Football players to make the jump to punting in the U.S., singing with FSU in December, ready to spend his next four years in Tallahassee.

But, he's back home much sooner than expected.

"I had to make the call to my coaches and my coaches back home in Melbourne as well, my GA's and my teachers and we decided it was the best choice for me to come home," Mastromanno said via a Zoom conversation.

When WCTV spoke with Mastromanno in mid-March, he was back in his native Melbourne, self-isolating with another Aussie punter unable to be in his home.

"We met up during spring break and we actually had some holidays planned throughout that extended spring break, which obviously all got cut short," he said, "So we ended up getting the same flight back and we're self isolating together away from any of our family members just to be sure."

But Mastromanno is happy just to be back in his native country, making his way back home just before Australia cut off international travel.

"I didn't really want to play with fire too much and take the risk and try to stay for as long as I could, because at the end of the day, there wasn't really much I could do being just in my dorm by myself," he explained.

Now, he's doing his best to train, while hoping to ride this out, just like the rest of us.

"I'm trying to stay on top of all my schoolwork and have regular communications with my teachers, my coaches, my teammates I have a weight setup in the garage so I'm trying to stay a little bit conditioned and like I said controlling what I can control and I know I'm doing my part if I'm doing that."

