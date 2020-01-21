FSU ranked #10 in first preseason softball poll

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The first major softball preseason Top 25 poll for the upcoming 2020 season has put Florida State among the nation's best, setting the Seminoles at #10 at the outset of the season.

In the inaugural D1Softball.com preseason poll, the Noles are the only ACC team represented.

FSU is behind only Alabama, Washington, Arizona, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Louisiana-Lafayette and Florida.

Eight teams from the poll appear on FSU's 2020 schedule, including Alabama, Washington, Minnesota, UCLA, Arkansas (#21), Florida, Northwestern (#13) and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Noles went 55-10, falling in the Super Regionals in three games to Oklahoma State.

To see the full D1Softball Top 25 preseason rankings, click here.

Florida State kicks their 2020 campaign off with the JoAnne Graf Classic against UNC, Bama and Detroit Mercy starting on Friday, February 7.

FSU's full 2020 schedule can be seen here.