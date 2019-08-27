FSU releases statement on potential Dorian impact on season opener

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn has released a statement regarding the potential for Tropical Storm Dorian's impact on FSU's season opener against Boise State on Saturday.

In an email to WCTV, Coburn said the storm is being monitored by parties at FSU, in Jacksonville and at ESPN.

"We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC. It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority."

The forecast for the storm beyond Thursday is highly dependent on whether Dorian makes landfall over either of those two islands. If Dorian gets close enough to land, it would disrupt the storm and slightly weaken it.

FSU and Boise State are slated for a 7 p.m. on ESPN.