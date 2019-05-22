FSU softball seniors seeing program grow before their eyes

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the fourth straight year, the road to a Women's College World Series goes through Tallahassee.

Starting Thursday, the Florida State softball team will host, yet again, a Super Regional, this time against #13 Oklahoma State.

The last time the two programs met in the postseason was 2009 when Oklahoma State won two games over the Noles in Regional play.

But this is a different FSU team. In the 10 years since their last meeting, Seminoles' head coach Lonni Alameda has continued to build a powerhouse, grow the product and, in return, grow the fan support.

For players, like senior pitcher Meghan King, even in just five years, she says, the difference at Joanne Graf Field is staggering.

"I just remember playing my freshman year, just redshirting my freshman year, and you're like 'Hey, mom and dad. How are you? Hey a few boosters who have been there around this program forever,'" King recalled. "Now, it's just electric when you're playing out there. You literally just have to take a step back from your position and take a deep breath and just be like 'How cool is this atmosphere right now and how lucky are we to be playing this game?'"

First pitch Thursday is set for 7 p.m.

Game two of the Super Regionals is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. If a third game is warranted, it'll be at 12 p.m. on Saturday.