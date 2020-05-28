FSU softball staff keeping connected with each other and fans through podcast

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In any other year, college softball would be on the heels of beginning the Women's College World Series.

But, despite this year's shutdown due to coronavirus, the Florida State softball program has still been able to find a way to make it's voice heard.

Wednesday, May 20 at the Seminole Softball Complex.

FSU head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff are in the early stages of returning to the office after working remotely, like so many others.

But, based on the conversation being had, you'd think they'd have been together the whole time.

"She's like, 'You manage like Phil does because I have a little Rodman in me,'" Alameda told her two assistants, Troy Cameron and Travis Wilson.

"So I had to flip the lineup card over, which is just plain white and write the lineup," said Cameron.

"And I'm like, do the pockets hang out the bottom, because I don't like the ones where the pockets hang out the bottom, I've got a daughter," said Wilson.

That's because they were; at least, in the world of audio.

Coaches and Coffee, the weekly in-season podcast, came to be in 2018 and while it may not have been Alameda and her staff's idea, it quickly became a welcome weekly decompression from the stress of the season.

"It's a little bit like sometimes what I think counseling is like," Alameda said. "You don't ever take time, as a staff member, to sit down and debrief things so this gives us the option to hear things and make light of things."

Not to mention an invitation to the Tribe's biggest fans to peak behind the curtain.

"Football gets on that stage a lot, basketball gets on that stage a lot, rightfully so, now Olympic sports are getting on that stage, but we don't have TV interviews, we have podcast interviews. So, the world that loves softball gets to hear that and get the inside scoop," she continued.

But over the past weeks, the podcast has taken on a bigger meaning; an anchor of normalcy in a sea of uncertainty.

"We were doing the podcast with Zoom so we could still see each other too, so it wasn't like we were on the phone and couldn't see each other," Cameron said. "So even though we weren't together, it still felt like we were together."

"Everyone's sitting at home with a whole bunch of time on their hands, and if we can kill 45 minutes of their week and give them a bit of a laugh or get them a bit of a rundown of what we're doing, then I think that's been good," added Wilson.

While there's no games on what would have been Super Regional Weekend, the 2020 season has found a way to live on, as long as you're listening in the right place.