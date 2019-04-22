FSU softball sweeps Boston College in weekend series

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After losing back-to-back series, the Florida State softball team returned to form this weekend, sweeping the Boston College Eagles in three games.

The Seminoles (41-8, 13-5 ACC) prevented the Eagles (15-28, 4-14 ACC) from scoring a single run throughout the series. It's only the fourth time in program history the Noles have accomplished such a feat in conference play.

Game One

Seminole ace Meghan King was the star of the show, shoving a complete game and striking out 13 batters en route to a 5-0 victory. In seven innings, King surrendered only four hits and one walk. Offensively, the Garnet and Gold would share the wealth with all five RBI being driven in by five different Noles in Sydney Sherrill, Zoe Casas, Makinzy Herzog, Anna Shelnutt and Cassidy Davis.

Game Two

FSU would capture its 40th win of the season, putting the pedal to the metal offensively in a 7-0 victory. The Tribe would once again be very balanced offensively, but Casas led the way with 2 RBI on one hit. Meanwhile, Carsyn Gordon and Savannah Parker would both hit solo home runs. Makinzy Herzog would pitch six frames for the Noles, surrendering just three hits before giving way to Kara Bilodeau who would blank the Eagles in the seventh.

Game Three

Florida State scored a pair of runs in both the first and second innings to secure a series sweep, 4-0. Sherrill would lead the way with two RBI and Gordon would miss yet another home run by inches to deep center field. Kathryn Sandercock would go the distance for FSU, striking out four and facing just 26 batters.

Up next for the Noles is a home tilt against Troy on Wednesday before welcoming the Duke Blue Devils for a three-game series this weekend.