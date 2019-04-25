FSU softball to honor five seniors in final regular season home series

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's hard to believe, but this weekend the Florida State softball team will play their final home series of the regular season and will honor five seniors in the process.

This weekend against Duke, the Noles will honor Carson Gordon, Cali Harrod, Zoe Casas, Deja Bush and Meghan King.

King garnered her 100th career win on Wednesday, but that pales in comparison to what the group has accomplished as a whole.

In four years, they've tallied 210 wins, four ACC tournament titles and one national championship.

It's enough accomplishments and, maybe more importantly, memories to last a lifetime.

It's because of those memories, the players say, that this weekend will be so emotional.

"It's going to be an emotional day because it's Seniors Day, it's our last regular season game so it's just a rollercoaster of emotions," said Gordon.

"It went by way too fast," added Harrod. "I wish it could slow down but it's been such an awesome four years I couldn't complain about anything that's happened. It's been so amazing so it's sad but it's also really cool because I've gotten to experience so much."

