FSU student arrested on 40 counts of child porn

January 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a Florida State University student on 40 counts of child porn charges Thursday, according to court documents.

Rajah Persad, 19, first caught the attention of police the day before Christmas Eve 2019, according to the arrest affidavit. The National Center for Missing Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to TPD after the administrator of Dropbox, a file sharing and storage website, discovered the upload of suspected child sexual abuse material to a specific account.

The officer reviewing the tip found 10 videos and 17 pictures with "pthc center" in the title, the affidavit said. "Pthc" is an acronym for preteen hard core, which indicates the photo or video will contain at least one prepubescent child engaged in a sexual act.

The title of a video also said "7yr sister pulls down her pants in front of her brother," the affidavit said.

The officer reviewed the videos that depicted child porn with boys between the ages of 8 and 12, and girls between 14 and 16 years old.

According to the affidavit, the IP addresses used for the uploads in July and September of 2019 both showed to be from FSU. Information from the tip showed the name on the Dropbox account was Rajah Persad, and an email address linked to the account was provided.

The officer issued a search warrant to Dropbox. Dropbox gave police the requested information, and the officer found folders labeled "Camera Uploads," Full," and "nds4ios."

The folder "Full" had a single subfolder titled "Yeet," where several more subfolders, including folders titled "Kids," "Kiddies," "Young," "Teen," "Young girls" and "Pedo" were located.

The videos the officer viewed were in the folders. NCMEC reviewed the photos and videos and confirmed the people in them were under 18 years old.

Persad was arrested on 40 counts of child porn charges, one for promoting the porn, and 39 others for possessing it.

