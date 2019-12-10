FSU Delta Tau Delta president and treasurer, two others arrested on hazing charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida State University Police Department arrested four students in connection to the hazing of 45 Delta Tau Delta pledges, according to court documents.

Zachary Bernstein, Omeed Farajzadeh, Brett Pittman and Kiahlin Redish were all arrested for creating "a substantial risk of physical injury or death" to the pledges of the fraternity, court documents said.

Farajzadeh is listed as the fraternity president and Bernstein is the treasurer, according to the chapter's page on FSUIFC.com.

The national chapter of Delta Tau Delta suspended FSU's chapter of the fraternity on September 27, and the university suspended the fraternity in November.

Follow this link to see the scorecards for every Greek organization on FSU's campus.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.