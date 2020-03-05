FSU student cancels Spring Break plans because of the Coronavirus

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Health officials from coast to coast

are scrambling to slow the spread of coronavirus.

At least eleven people have died from the virus in the United States

and officials in both Florida and Georgia are confirming multiple cases.

The scare, also causing people to change travel plans. Florida State student, Abdullah Derosier, changed his plans a little more than a week away from spring break.

Spring break is usually a time for students to let loose but the fear of the Coronavirus is stressing some students out.

Derosier had it all planned out

"I was just going to go from Paris to Madrid to Barcelona to London and back to Paris to fly back over here. ," said Derosier.

Now, he's out of hundreds of dollars, all because of the coronavirus.

"My parents didn't feel comfortable with me traveling to Europe at this point in time and so now I just have to cancel it."

A decision he feels sets him back from his goal to travel the globe.

"Time is getting more short as you're starting to enter the real world," Derosier goes on to say. "I just still want to make that trip happen before I gotta, let's say get an actual job or something like that."

Thankfully he didn't lose all of his money to the trip because of some lodging refund policies. But he does wish he took more precaution.

"I can get a refund for the hostels, however, I did not buy the plane ticket insurance ahead of time to get a refund for that," said Derosier. "So I have to take that as a loss."

He decided to make the tough hard decision of losing a couple of hundred dollars rather than risking his health.

"It's definitely tough and I still want to make it out there, and it's definitely annoying losing money like that but I rather have my safety at this point in time," said Derosier.

He says he will eventually make his way to Europe, but it will just be after the hysteria over the virus settles down. Abdullah says he will spend his newfound free time with his family this break.