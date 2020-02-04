FSU student hit by car while crossing West St. Augustine Street

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Less than a week after 19-year-old Florida State University sophomore Natalie Nickchen was hit and killed by a vehicle on West Tennessee Street, another FSU student was hit at a different crosswalk.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Miller Shelfer, 19, is a freshman at FSU. A vehicle hit him while he was crossing West St. Augustine Street at the intersection with Gay Street.

That intersection doesn't have a traffic light; however, it does have a flashing crosswalk sign.

Some FSU students told WCTV Tuesday they wouldn't call the crosswalk unsafe, but it's definitely busy. Some said they try to avoid it if possible.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the scene and did not make any arrests, but the driver of the vehicle was found at fault.

Shelfer was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for treatment of his injuries. WCTV is still waiting on a final crash report from TPD for both the West Tennessee Street crash and this one.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.