FSU students move out of dorms, hopeful for return in fall

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Students returned to Florida State’s campus Thursday to move out of their dorms, nearly three months after they closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While students are moving out, university leaders are continuing to develop plans to keep students safe when they return in the fall.

When students left for spring break, they didn’t realize it’d be the last time they’d see campus for nearly three months.

Thursday, they were just happy to get their stuff back.

“I was missing everything,” said FSU student Mackenzie Hill.

But they know when they return in the fall, things won’t be completely back to normal.

Universities are still deciding which courses can return to the classroom and which will stay online.

We do know FSU is planning for two weeks of virtual learning after Thanksgiving break.

Sarah Kissane is hopeful she can return to the classroom, but is prepared if that’s not the case.

“For next semester I have most of my classes online anyway, which actually kind of benefits in this situation cause if they do move online, I'm kind of already set up for that,” said Kissane.

Gloves and face masks will likely be a key strategy.

And the University of Florida has suggested testing wastewater at dorm buildings for virus particles in order to spot outbreaks.

“And then see are there hotspots that we can then target and say, okay we can justify doing these 100 tests in this dorm or this area has at least one case. Do we know about it? Okay, let's do extra surveillance,” said Michael Lauzardo with the UF College of Medicine during a board of trustees meeting Thursday.

Kissane’s mother, Melanie, is confident the universities will keep her daughter safe.

“I feel like they're taking all the right steps to make sure that the kids are safe in the fall, but I do want them to be able to be back and be in that college environment again,” said Melanie.

While most students are moving out at FSU, the university told us international students are still living in the dorms since they can’t travel back home.

They’ll continue living on campus until other arrangements can be made.

FSU will finalize its reopening plans by June 18.

All universities will present their plans to the board of governors on June 23.