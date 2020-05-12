FSU students to receive CARES Act funding

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — More than 12,500 Florida State University students will receive emergency federal funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help them with unexpected costs the COVID-19 pandemic caused.

Under the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Education is allowed to give emergency financial aid grants to eligible students at universities and colleges.

FSU says it received $29.3 million from the CARES Act, and $14.6 million will be distributed to students in emergency grants. The university says it will use the rest of the money to pay for other unexpected expenses due to COVID-19.

According to the university, students are eligible for the grant if they were enrolled in the spring 2020 semester, submitted their federal financial aid application for the 2019-2020 academic year and if FSU did not give them emergency relief funding already.

Students will receive grants between $400 and $600 in the first wave, which will total to $6.24 million. The university says the group includes students who have no expected family contribution, Pell grant recipients and graduate and professional students with need greater than $1,000.

FSU confirmed students' financial need based on their FAFSA application on file with the university.

The university says students eligible to receive CARES Act funding were notified by email on Monday and should receive funding as soon as Wednesday.

FSU says it expects to distribute more CARES Act awards in the future. More information can be found on the university's website.

