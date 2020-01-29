FSU suspending all travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University has announced a suspension of travel to all parts of China.

The statement, released by the FSU Controller's Office, says the move comes as the CDC recommends travelers avoid "all nonessential travel," to the country while outbreaks of the respiratory coronavirus are ongoing.

FSU's full statement can be seen below.