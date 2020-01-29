FSU suspending all travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University has announced a suspension of travel to all parts of China.
The statement, released by the FSU Controller's Office, says the move comes as the CDC recommends travelers avoid "all nonessential travel," to the country while outbreaks of the respiratory coronavirus are ongoing.
FSU's full statement can be seen below.
"Due to recently updated guidance from the US Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), FSU is suspending travel to include ALL of China. The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China while outbreaks of respiratory illness are ongoing. Travel to China outside of the Hubei Province must be deemed essential and approved by the traveler’s Vice President in order to be processed in the Concur system. As before, travelers may not submit travel requests for the Hubei Province and are not authorized to travel to this area until further notice.
There is an ongoing outbreak of pneumonia first identified in Wuhan, China, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan. On January 23, 2020, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in the Hubei province. For updates visit the US Department of State and Centers for Disease Control websites.