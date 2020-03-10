FSU may move classes online after spring break

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University is telling its professors to be ready to move their traditional, face-to-face classes to online and other methods for the rest of the semester after spring break.

FSU Provost Sally McRorie says even if classes are moved online, the university would remain open for business and employees would continue to report to work. She also says students should take all the academic course materials they need with them on spring break, in case they need to continue them remotely.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Leon County, university officials have been proactively working for several weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also preparing for the possibility of a case within the campus community," the university said in a press release.

The university also said Tuesday that all international university-related travel has been suspended. FSU's spring break is scheduled for March 16 to 20, and classes are set to resume Monday, March 23.

FSU says it will tell the campus community over email if it decides to move classes online.

For more updates from the university related to COVID-19 coronavirus, head to its website.

