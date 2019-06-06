FSU to face Indiana in 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By: Chris Nee | Noles247
Florida State learned of their ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent on Thursday. Leonard Hamilton and his team will travel to face Indiana on Tuesday, December 3 in the 21st annual event.
“We are very excited about playing Indiana in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.” Hamilton said in a release. “They are always a very well-coached and athletic team. Indiana obviously is one of the historic programs in college basketball. Playing on their campus, in their gym with their knowledgeable and enthusiastic fans is going to be very tough. I am confident our players will embrace playing Indiana on the road, and we’ll be ready to play.”
The Seminoles, who finished No. 10 this past season in the Associated Press Top 25, and made a run to the Sweet 16, will face the Hoosiers for the first time since 1992. FSU is 0-4 all-time against Indiana.
Here is the full schedule for the 2019 ACC/B1G Challenge:
Monday December 2, 2019
Miami at Illinois
Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday December 3, 2019
Florida State at Indiana
Michigan at Louisville
Iowa at Syracuse
Rutgers at Pitt
Duke at Michigan State
Northwestern at Boston College
Wednesday December 3, 2019
Virginia at Purdue
Notre dame at Maryland
Nebraska at Georgia Tech
Ohio State at North Carolina
Wisconsin at NC State
Wake Forest at Penn State
ESPN will release the ESPN channel and game times at a later date.