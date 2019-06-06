FSU to face Indiana in 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

June 6, 2019

Florida State learned of their ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent on Thursday. Leonard Hamilton and his team will travel to face Indiana on Tuesday, December 3 in the 21st annual event.

“We are very excited about playing Indiana in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.” Hamilton said in a release. “They are always a very well-coached and athletic team. Indiana obviously is one of the historic programs in college basketball. Playing on their campus, in their gym with their knowledgeable and enthusiastic fans is going to be very tough. I am confident our players will embrace playing Indiana on the road, and we’ll be ready to play.”

The Seminoles, who finished No. 10 this past season in the Associated Press Top 25, and made a run to the Sweet 16, will face the Hoosiers for the first time since 1992. FSU is 0-4 all-time against Indiana.

Here is the full schedule for the 2019 ACC/B1G Challenge:

Monday December 2, 2019

Miami at Illinois

Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday December 3, 2019

Florida State at Indiana

Michigan at Louisville

Iowa at Syracuse

Rutgers at Pitt

Duke at Michigan State

Northwestern at Boston College

Wednesday December 3, 2019

Virginia at Purdue

Notre dame at Maryland

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at North Carolina

Wisconsin at NC State

Wake Forest at Penn State

ESPN will release the ESPN channel and game times at a later date.