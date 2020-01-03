FSU to hire UT's David Johnson as running backs coach

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

January 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — Mike Norvell has completed his first coaching staff at Florida State with the addition of David Johnson.

Bruce Feldman of FoxSports first reported that Johnson was expected to join Norvell’s staff. Noles247 confirmed through a source that Johnson will be on staff.

Johnson will likely coach running backs at FSU. He returns to Norvell’s staff after two years away in Tennessee. He was with Norvell at Memphis in 2016 and ‘17 as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator before joining the Vols as the receivers coach in 2018. He was moved to running backs coach in 2019.

Johnson spent four seasons at Tulane as the running backs and tight ends coach from 2012-15. Before that, the Louisiana native had an extensive background coaching at high schools in the New Orleans. He coached NFL standouts like Tyrann Mathieu and Leonard Fournette at the prep level. He was also an assistant at Millsaps College from 2005-09.

He’s also considered a talented recruiter and is currently ranked 35th nationally on the 247Sports Composite Coach rating.

Johnson was making $500,000 annually at Tennessee.

With Johnson in place, Norvell’s first staff at FSU goes as follows:

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Kenny Dillingham



Running Backs: David Johnson



Wide Receivers: Ron Dugans



Offensive Line: Alex Atkins



Tight Ends: Chris Thomsen



Defensive Coordinator: Adam Fuller



Defensive Ends/Special Teams: John Papuchis



Defensive Tackles: Odell Haggins



Linebackers: Chris Marve

