FSU to hold Summer Session C remotely

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University says the university will continue with remote learning during Summer Session C, which runs from June 22 through July 31.

FSU says this also includes the FSU Panama City campus.

The university also says all in-person events that consist of 10 or more people will be canceled or postponed until, at least, August 2.

According to FSU, university housing will not be available for Summer C term for first-time students or for students who left campus earlier this spring.

For more information on changes to FSU's Summer Session C, click here.