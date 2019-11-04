FSU holds press conference to announce new interim head football coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida State University athletic department is hosting a press conference at Doak Campbell Stadium at noon on Monday.

Athletic Director David Coburn is expected to announce Defensive Line Coach Odell Haggins as the interim head football coach.

Haggins was an All-American at Florida State and has been a part of the coaching staff for over 25 years.