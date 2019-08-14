FSU to offer sale of beer, wine at Doak Campbell Stadium

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State has announced beer and wine will be sold in five locations for home football games in 2019, including two in-stadium locations.

“We have worked closely with both FSU and Tallahassee police to monitor our alcohol sales at athletic venues, and we believe we have a good plan in place to continue a successful program at our football games,” said David Coburn, FSU’s Director of Athletics.

Along with the two locations inside Doak Campbell Stadium, there will also be three locations selling alcohol in tailgating areas outside of the stadium.

FSU says the concessions stands in the tailgating area will open when the parking lots open and all sales will end 10 minutes prior to the start of the game.

The school says the two in-stadium locations will open when the gates open, and sales will end at the end of the third quarter.

The school says all beverages sold from inside of the stadium must be consumed within a designated area next to the concession stand, and alcohol consumption will not be permitted in any other public location.

FSU says the specific locations of the concession stands and full menus will be released at a later date.

The first home game for the Seminoles this year is on September 7 against Louisiana-Monroe. That game is slated for a 5 p.m. kick.