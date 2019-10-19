FSU vs.Wake Forest Live Blog: FSU leads 14-12 (Third Quarter)

By WCTV Sports
October 19, 2019
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WCTV) -- Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly is providing the latest updates from Florida State's road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons...
THIRD QUARTER
After a few empty drives for both teams to start the 3rd, #FSU might have something going. Cam Akers converting a 4th and 1 around midfield.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
SECOND QUARTER
HALFTIME#FSU leads Wake Forest 14-12. #Noles finding the endzone and the Deacs settling for Field Goals has been the difference.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
TOUCHDOWN #NOLES— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Blackman finds Cam Akers who takes matters into his own hands and gives Florida State the lead.#FSU 14
Wake 12
Marvin Wilson hurt now for the #Noles.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
#FSU was driving but Blackman is picked off. Wake takes over inside its own 20.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Injuries continuing to stockpile for the #Noles https://t.co/kgsNMoVMh2— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Baveon Johnson down on the field with a leg injury for the #Noles. Andrew Boselli getting set to come in.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Another stop inside the 10 forces another Demon Deacon FG.#FSU 7— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Wake 12
But on the plus side that's @FloridaHighFB's own Raymond Woodie III in the game. https://t.co/wETqlEHysZ— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Dent down after tackling Wake's Sage Surratt deep inside #FSU territory. #Noles thin at safety and just got thinner. https://t.co/Hpd723X3lu— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
TOUCHDOWN #NOLES— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Cam Akers finds paydirt from three yards out and Florida State is on the board.#FSU 7
Wake 9
The #Noles defense gets tough inside the ten again and Wake kicks another FG.#FSU 0— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Wake 9
FIRST QUARTER
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER#FSU trails Wake Forest 6-0, but the Deacs are knocking on the door looking for more.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Targeting overturned but still a 15 yard penalty. Wake deep in #FSU territory again.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Levonta Taylor flagged for targeting. They'll take a look at this on review.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
#Noles hold Wake to another 3rd down but Brendan Gant down for a minute. He walks off under his own power though.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
#FSU lets Wake drive inside the ten again but the #Noles defense holds to another FG.#FSU 0— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
Wake 6
#FSU stuffed on 4th down on its opening drive. Wake takes over on downs in their own territory.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 20, 2019
James Blackman coming out at QB for the opening drive for #FSU. Wake making it 3-0 on their opening drive.— WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) October 19, 2019