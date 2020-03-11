FSU will face Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

GREENSBORO, N.C. (247SPORTS) — No. 4 Florida State, who is the No. 1 seed in this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history, will face No. 8 seed Clemson on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

The Tigers (16-15, 9-11 ACC) advanced by eliminating No. 9 seed Miami (15-16, 7-13 ACC) on Wednesday, 69-64, in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Al-Amir Dawes led the Tigers with 18 points in the victory.

The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 ACC) earned a double bye in the ACC Tournament and Thursday will mark their first time hitting the court in Greensboro. Their 26 victories in the regular season and 16 victories in conference play were both school records.

FSU and Clemson split in the regular season with the home team winning each game. The Tigers were FSU’s lone loss in their final seven ACC contests this season.

The ‘Noles have won six straight against Clemson in the ACC Tournament. FSU leads the all-time series, 44-33.

The game will be shown on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bills and Allison Williams handling the broadcast.