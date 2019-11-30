FSU wins the Emerald Coast Classic Championship in overtime

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

NICEVILLE, Fla. (247Sports) — Florida State defeated Purdue, 63-60, in overtime at the Emerald Coast Classic Championship from The Arena at Northwest Florida State College on Saturday evening.

The victory was clinched by a pair of free throws from Devin Vassell with 1.0 seconds remaining. Vassell rebounded a Purdue miss just prior to being sent to the line.

All five of FSU’s points in overtime came at the free throw line. FSU finished the game 18-for-25 (72%) at the stripe.

The Seminoles (7-1, 0-1 ACC) have now won seven in a row.

The Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) fall to 0-4 all-time against FSU.

FSU was led in scoring by Trent Forrest, who had 17 points. Vassell added 13 points.