FSU women's basketball looks to build upon youth heading into 2019-20

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 24, 2019

Courtesy: Aryia Massoudi | Seminoles.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's already about that time; Florida State women's basketball is set to tip off the season just over a month from now.

The Seminoles enter 2019 coming off a 24-win campaign that saw them earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It was a surprise to many; the team was full of new, young players and entering this season, head coach Sue Semrau says with a year under their belts, the sky is the limit.

That is, just so long as her ladies know there's still work to be done.

"Right now, we've got to work as if we aren't very good cause we aren't right now and we can't look at last year and say 'Oh well, let's just take off from where we were," Semrau said. "We've got to go out and build on what we were able to do."

