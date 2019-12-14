FSUPD surprises heart transplant recipient with a birthday to remember

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A six-year-old heart transplant recipient received the ultimate birthday surprise Saturday. A group of Florida State police officers stopped by his party to celebrate with him.

FSUPD posted a number of photos to Facebook. According to the department, Riley received a heart transplant at the age of two and has been supported by FSU's Dance Marathon in the past.

The photos show Riley posing with officers, riding a small police cruiser, and even standing behind some tactical gear.

The post indicated Riley wants to become a police officer when he grows up. If his party is any indication, he already looks the part!

Check out the complete post below: