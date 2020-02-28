FSUS honors first two black students to integrate the school

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University School honored the two black students who integrated the school.

As a part of its Black History Month celebrations, FSUS, known as Florida High, held a ceremony Friday morning for the two brave teens at the time: Keith Neyland and Mahlon Rhaney, Jr.

This all started with an 11th grade student, Asia Alexander, who wanted to know the history of her school, and honor those who integrated it.

"I wanted to know who was the first to integrate our school." She said.

After researching, Alexander found out.

Neyland and Rhaney were the first black students at FSUS in 1964.

Neyland was 14 at the time, while Rhaney was 13.

Neyland's father didn't want him attending the all-white school alone, so Neyland picked his friend to go with him.

Rhaney says they were antagonized. So much so, he says the two didn't feel comfortable going into the cafeteria.

Friday, Rhaney proudly stood in the crowded cafeteria of the new school to accept his honor and share their experiences.

"I think it's important, especially for our young people, to know what it is that we went through. Not placing any additional burden on them, but to give them inspiration to do better and their lives," he said.

Neyland died in September 2019. His daughter represented him during the ceremony.

"What makes me the most proud about my dad, is that he didn't just survive his high school experience, but he truly thrived," she said. "He excelled in everything that he set out to do, despite the prejudice that he faced every day."

Rhaney says overall, their experience in high school was a positive one.

Asia says she's honored Rhaney and Neyland's family accepted the invitation to return to the school for the recognition.

"They paved the way for us. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be at Florida High, this great school, this wonderful school that everybody's trying to get into. It's just so powerful to me," Asia said.

The school revealed two banners during the ceremony, with the words "They Led The Way" written on them.

After the ceremony, Rhaney held a Q&A with students, and offered words of encouragement.

Neyland and Rhaney are included in an exhibit called, "They Led the Way." It showcases eight African American students who integrated schools in Tallahassee 50 years ago.

The exhibit premiered at the John G. Riley Museum in Tallahassee in 2013, and won a national award of merit from the American Association for State and Local History.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.