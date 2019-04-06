FSU's Relay for Life helping cancer patients find a cure

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It's 15 hours of fun and fundraising at Florida State's Relay for Life. It's the third largest chapter among colleges that helps cancer patients, survivors and caregivers find a cure.

From Friday night until Saturday morning, more than 5,000 participants tried to raise $305,000.

11-year-old Marianna Pacheco-Arcaya, a cancer survivor, says the night is all about helping others, "It impacted me when I was going through it, and I wanted to make a little bit of money for someone else."

Money that goes towards easing the burdens, like transportation to and from treatment, that many patients face.

Lauren Daly, a team co-captain, expresses, "It really can help the experience of fighting cancer be a little more comfortable for these survivors and in the meantime until we find a cure, that's what we want to do."

Out on the fields are various tents and teams, which Daly states, gather for the same reason, "Everyone has been touched by cancer at some point in their life whether it's through a relative or personal experience, and everyone is just committed to finding that cure, bringing awareness to it, and an end to it."

Those dancing and participating in the nightlong event are doing it because they know the impact their money has.

The Director of Marketing for FSU's Relay for Life, Sloane Haines, mentions, "All of the money here goes towards certain aspects of the American Cancer Society, not just a cure, we are much more than that, we are there for the whole journey of a cancer patient."

Marianna encourages others to get involved, "It goes to a good cause, it goes to research, and at the end of the day it does make a big difference."

The difference the community makes is the reason Kelsey Morrison takes part in the relay, "People are really excited to come to this event and participate because they know how important it is."

With every dollar raised, those participants know they are helping others in need.

Daly shares, "There's a lot of hard work that goes into these events and the fundraising, so just to know that it's helping someone, it's touching one persons life out there, it just makes it all worth it."

Marianna wants others to know, they are not alone, "If someone is going through it right now and they're at this event, just letting them know that they are not alone, you're not going through this alone. If there's a survivor here, we've went through it, we understand what you are going through, we can help you through it."