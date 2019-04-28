FSU’s Christmas, VSU’s Denmark taken in final day of the NFL Draft

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –A pair of local talents will be making their way to the National Football League with Florida State’s Demarcus Christmas and Valdosta State’s Stephen Denmark being selected by the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears respectively.

Christmas, FSU’s standout defensive tackle was taken 209th overall and is the 42nd Seminole drafted since 2013.

In 51 games and 31 starts with the ‘Noles, Christmas would record 105 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

He made a large impression his senior season with 28 tackles including a career high seven tackles against the Clemson Tigers.

He will be joining WR Nyquan Murray and fellow defensive lineman Walvenski Amie who are both signing with the Seahawks as Undrafted Free Agents.

Denmark was picked in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Bears at 238 overall.

He is now the 5th Blazer in program history to be drafted into the NFL joining Robert Morris (1990, 10th Round, Seattle), Antonio Edwards (1993, 8th Round, Seattle), Artie Ulmer (1997, 7th Round, Minnesota) and Edmund Kugblia (2013, 4th Round, Carolina).

Denmark is a Tallahassee native and was a high school standout for the Rickards Raiders before eventually signing with VSU and winning a D-II National Championship under Kerwin Bell.

