FSU's Innovation Hub builds face shields to protect health care workers fighting COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University says the 3D printers at its Innovation Hub are being used to create face shields for local health care workers fighting COVID-19.

The university says the space is normally filled with students studying designs, creating projects and building prototypes with the hub's laser cutter and 3D printers.

“The Hub slogan — ‘empathize, ideate, build’ — is a handy one here,” said Emily Pritchard, a research faculty member with the College of Medicine and one of the organizers of the project. “We first empathize with the doctors and the patients and find out what they need and how we can better do that. Then, we ideate. How do we use the supplies we have, the tools we have and the people we have to build a solution that will make an impact in our community?”

The face shields are made of a 3D-printed visor crafted following a design reviewed by the National Institutes of Health, FSU says. A transparent plastic sheet is then attached to the front of the visor, and a rubber band holds the headgear in place on the wearer.

The shields can protect a nurse or doctor's face from coughs or splashes from potentially infected patients.

FSU says the shields will be donated to Southern Medical Group, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and other medical facilities around Tallahassee. Project organizers have been asked to make about 2,000 shields.

Ken Baldauf, the Innovation Hub director, says when that request is fulfilled, they plan to see if more shields are needed.

FSU says several departments across its campus helped bring this project to fruition. The Learning Systems Institute and FAMU-FSU College of Engineering lent its 3D printers, and Master Craftsman Studio employees cut the sheets that attach to the visors. Faculty and staff from the School of Information, the Department of Art and The Graduate School assisted with organizing the project.

“There is a concern that there could be additional shortages in the future, but we’re doing as much as we can now to help our local community,” Pritchard said. “It’s a story of the community and campus coming together.”

Some of the shields are already in use; Southern Medical Group in Tallahassee has picked up about 100 face shields from the Innovation Hub.

“It’s been extremely helpful,” said Dr. John Katopodis, an interventional cardiologist with Southern Medical Group.

Katopodis also said he was impressed with how quickly the Innovation Hub makes a safe and effective headpiece and shield.

"There’s this determination to help health care professionals," he said. "Their call came out of the blue and it was more than welcomed.”

