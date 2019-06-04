FSU's Drew Mendoza drafted in third round by Washington Nationals

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State third baseman Drew Mendoza has been drafted in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals with the 94th overall pick.

Mendoza is the first Seminole to be selected this year.

The Lake Minneola native has slashed .303/.478/.595 so far this season. He has added 14 home runs and 47 RBI to his stat line, both of which lead the Seminoles.

Mendoza was previously selected in the 2016 draft as a high school senior by the Detroit Tigers in the 36th round.