FSU's Mike Martin Sr. named Baseball America's Coach of the Year

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

June 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Baseball America has named now retired Florida State Baseball head coach Mike Martin Sr. as their 2019 College Baseball Coach of the Year.

It is the second such honor for Martin Sr. Earlier this month Perfect Game named him the 2019 Perfect Game/Rawlings Coach of the Year.

Here is why Baseball America bestowed the honor upon Martin Sr.:

As Martin now heads into retirement, the sport is unlikely to ever see another coach like him. His consistency is unparalleled as is his winning. No college coach in any sport had ever won more than 2,000 games, a milestone he passed early this season. He finished his career with a record of 2,029-736-4, a record that will never be broken. He has taken 17 teams to the College World Series and never missed an NCAA Tournament. For his strong coaching job this season and in recognition of an unparalleled career, Martin is the 2019 Baseball America Coach of the Year. Florida State’s regionals streak was in some doubt at times this season as the Seminoles often played with three freshmen in their lineup and leaned heavily on underclassmen throughout the team. Florida State’s RPI in April approached 100, well outside the range required for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. But Martin and the Seminoles righted the ship in the second half and then embarked on an impressive postseason run. They swept through the Athens Regional, defeating No. 4 overall seed Georgia twice along the way, and then swept LSU, the No. 13 overall seed, in Baton Rouge to make it back to Omaha. At the College World Series, Florida State began with a 1-0 victory against Arkansas, the No. 5 national seed, before losses to Michigan and Texas Tech ended its season and Martin’s career.

It includes an excellent closing, summarizing Martin Sr.'s career:

"Martin won a lot more than he lost in his career and it is only fitting that his career ended in Omaha. The winningest coach of all-time leaves a legacy that is about a lot more than wins and losses, but through it all he was a competitor and the fight this year’s team displayed was vintage Martin and Florida State, a perfect end to his storied career."

The complete story can be found here.